Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.10.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.49. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($3.11). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,418,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

