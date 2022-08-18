Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.03.

NYSE WMT opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

