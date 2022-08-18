Short Interest in EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL) Declines By 6.3%

EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in EZFill during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EZFill by 154.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EZFill by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZFill stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. EZFill has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

EZFill Holdings Inc operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles.

