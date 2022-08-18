Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Tremor International stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.81. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Tremor International ( NASDAQ:TRMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.50 million. Tremor International had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tremor International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

