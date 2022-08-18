Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Tremor International stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $626.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.81. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 232.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremor International during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
