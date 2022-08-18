Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.03.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $139.52 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.68. The company has a market cap of $382.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

