CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $87.24 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -20.20%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CONMED from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CONMED from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $265,640.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $756,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,356.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,188,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,678,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,251,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,483,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 720,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,971,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

