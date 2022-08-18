CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Price Target Cut to C$0.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on CubicFarm Systems from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

CubicFarm Systems stock opened at C$0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28. CubicFarm Systems has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$1.70. The company has a market cap of C$51.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems ( TSE:CUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CubicFarm Systems will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

