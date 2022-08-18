Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JXN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.20.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial stock opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,004,719.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,908.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,135,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,004,719.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 80,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

