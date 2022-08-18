Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $180.94.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL stock opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.52.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

