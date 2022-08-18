Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 5,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $863,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,520,214.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $42,373.04.

On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total transaction of $1,627,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total value of $719,900.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day moving average of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $464.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Moderna by 22.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 103.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 79.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 112.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 25.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.