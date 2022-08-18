Edward T. Lee Sells 2,200 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $312.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.87. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $733.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RH will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

RH has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% during the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

