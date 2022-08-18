M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 43.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.38.

Shares of BLD opened at $202.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.69. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $150.71 and a fifty-two week high of $284.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.42.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

