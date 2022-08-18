DA Davidson Increases Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $70.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

LPX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE LPX opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

