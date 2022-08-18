DA Davidson Increases Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $70.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.
LPX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.33.
Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance
NYSE LPX opened at $59.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.22.
Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.
Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,235 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
About Louisiana-Pacific
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.