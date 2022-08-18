Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $47.12, but opened at $43.25. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $43.50, with a volume of 17,884 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,125 shares of company stock worth $9,643,688. Insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.91.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,836,000 after buying an additional 691,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 828,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 162,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,214,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares in the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

