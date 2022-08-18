Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Adam J. Townsend Sells 12,500 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,583. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $68.67 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.72) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APLS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

