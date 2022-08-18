Alan S. Lowe Sells 8,809 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $89.31 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.97 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.67.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

