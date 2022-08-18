Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $864,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.85, for a total transaction of $864,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,624,509 shares in the company, valued at $280,796,380.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $863,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 244 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $42,373.04.

On Monday, July 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.75, for a total value of $1,627,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.98, for a total transaction of $719,900.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

