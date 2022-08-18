BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on BioNTech from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised BioNTech from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.43.

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $152.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44. BioNTech has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $388.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 55.43%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 33.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in BioNTech by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

