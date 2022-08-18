DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.88.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,004 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 124.6% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 39,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,086 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.