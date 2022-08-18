Comparing Biotricity (BTCY) and The Competition

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) is one of 85 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Biotricity to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity’s rivals have a beta of -1.16, suggesting that their average share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Biotricity Competitors -6.40% 6.74% 2.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

5.5% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biotricity and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 1 2 0 2.67 Biotricity Competitors 549 3334 3132 61 2.38

Biotricity currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential upside of 401.47%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 2.20%. Given Biotricity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $7.70 million N/A -1.79 Biotricity Competitors $9.22 billion $453.28 million 4.94

Biotricity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Biotricity rivals beat Biotricity on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Biotricity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.