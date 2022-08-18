Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 91,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.