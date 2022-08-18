Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Limbach Stock Down 1.6 %
LMB stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.
Insider Activity
In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,699 shares of company stock worth $74,137. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Limbach (LMB)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.