Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Limbach Stock Down 1.6 %

LMB stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $74.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44.

Insider Activity

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,447.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 249,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,521.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 12,699 shares of company stock worth $74,137. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Limbach

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Limbach by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after buying an additional 256,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Limbach by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limbach in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Limbach by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system.

See Also

