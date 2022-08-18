Contrasting VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE)

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) and JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and JE Cleantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra 9.22% 7.95% 4.95% JE Cleantech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of VirTra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $24.43 million 2.15 $2.54 million $0.22 21.96 JE Cleantech $10.92 million 3.33 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares VirTra and JE Cleantech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VirTra has higher revenue and earnings than JE Cleantech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VirTra and JE Cleantech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 JE Cleantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

VirTra presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.45%. Given VirTra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe VirTra is more favorable than JE Cleantech.

Summary

VirTra beats JE Cleantech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, the company offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units. The company also offers centralized dishwashing services for food and beverage establishments, such as food courts, hawker centers, cookhouses, eldercare homes, and hospitals, as well as general cleaning services for food courts. In addition, it leases dishware washing equipment. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of JE Cleantech Global Limited.

