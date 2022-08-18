Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven Bangert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,643,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Bangert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BOK Financial alerts:

On Friday, July 29th, Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $255,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00.

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.39. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2,126.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.