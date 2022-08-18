Nathan D. Weaver Sells 5,326 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $356,362.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

H.B. Fuller Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE FUL opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.57. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $993.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,652,000 after buying an additional 41,376 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 791,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after buying an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

