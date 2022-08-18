Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rollins by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 131,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,723 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Rollins by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.2 %

Rollins Announces Dividend

ROL opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 195,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $7,224,423.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,459,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,093,665,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,099,496 shares of company stock worth $78,242,506. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

