Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $342,420.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Codexis Price Performance

CDXS stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Codexis’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Codexis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Codexis in the second quarter worth $883,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Codexis by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 319.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 242,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $9,661,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $3,523,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Codexis

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.