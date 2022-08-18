Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells $342,420.00 in Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
CDXS stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Codexis’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
