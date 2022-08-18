Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells $424,099.38 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director David B. Wright sold 2,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.78, for a total transaction of $424,099.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,053,065.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VRSK opened at $203.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average of $189.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.