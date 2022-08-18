Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Sells $357,291.20 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Etsy Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of ETSY stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.88. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.
Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.35.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etsy (ETSY)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.