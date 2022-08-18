Michael James Doughty Sells 16,247 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,373.86.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MFC opened at C$24.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$21.28 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Manulife Financial

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins lowered shares of Manulife Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.73.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

