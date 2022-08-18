Michael James Doughty Sells 16,247 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$394,314.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,373.86.
Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MFC opened at C$24.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$21.28 and a 12-month high of C$28.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.28.
Manulife Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
Featured Articles
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.