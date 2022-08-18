Rony D. Gadiwalla Sells 7,000 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $442,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,468.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAON Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAON stock opened at $62.92 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.33 million. AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.