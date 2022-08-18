David Allan Malinauskas Sells 3,900 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total value of C$418,431.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$275,735.30.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Toromont Industries stock opened at C$106.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$110.01. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a one year low of C$93.25 and a one year high of C$124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

TIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.44.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.