Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO) Insider Buys A$439,285.89 in Stock

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited (ASX:FZO – Get Rating) insider Tim Levy acquired 1,071,429 shares of Family Zone Cyber Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.41 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$439,285.89 ($307,192.93).
Family Zone Cyber Safety Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Family Zone Cyber Safety Company Profile
See Also
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Family Zone Cyber Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Family Zone Cyber Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.