Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down to $11.89

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $11.54. Redfin shares last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 6,958 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Redfin Stock Down 6.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares in the company, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 194,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 145,154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

