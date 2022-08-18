Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Maurice Anthony Milikin Buys 12,979 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maurice Anthony Milikin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.93 per share, for a total transaction of $505,272.47.

On Monday, July 25th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.72 per share, with a total value of $476,588.88.

On Monday, July 18th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.36 per share, with a total value of $471,916.44.

On Monday, July 11th, Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $469,450.43.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $466,724.84.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25.

Shares of KDP opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after purchasing an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after buying an additional 7,736,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after buying an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

