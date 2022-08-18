Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Motus GI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.96. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motus GI
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
