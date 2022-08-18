Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTSGet Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Motus GI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $3.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.96. Motus GI has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motus GI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Motus GI by 237.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Motus GI during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Motus GI by 73.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

