Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Purchases $477,240.00 in Stock

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Goepel acquired 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $477,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 899,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,348.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Goepel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Patrick Goepel acquired 18,000 shares of Asure Software stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00.

Asure Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

