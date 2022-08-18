Insider Selling: National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CFO Sells $505,591.20 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NNN stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.12 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 10,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Articles

