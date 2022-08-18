Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Sells $489,000.00 in Stock

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CENX opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $785.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 127.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 743,658 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CENX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Century Aluminum from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

