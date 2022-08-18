EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $588,720.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $457.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

