Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Shares Gap Down to $114.65

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $114.65, but opened at $111.50. Arrow Electronics shares last traded at $114.95, with a volume of 590 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

