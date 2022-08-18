Morgan Stanley Trims Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Target Price to $2.00

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FOA opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Institutional Trading of Finance Of America Companies

Finance Of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $141.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. Finance Of America Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 517,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 80.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 229.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

