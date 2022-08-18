Eric Sidle Sells 33,442 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $620,349.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Sidle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Eric Sidle sold 1,268 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $17,282.84.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 6,635.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,758 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

