Oleg Shchegolev Sells 38,947 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 38,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $549,542.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,129,839.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89.

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

Semrush Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -125.18 and a beta of 0.85. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

SEMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Semrush in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

