Brian M. Isern Sells 37,339 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian M. Isern sold 37,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $501,089.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,675 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,498.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tricida Stock Down 3.4 %

TCDA stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a market cap of $731.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tricida Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,324,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tricida by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

