Insider Selling: Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Sells $575,750.00 in Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,536,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 112,240 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $1,920,426.40.

Dorian LPG Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $604.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

See Also

