Truist Financial Cuts PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target to $97.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Price Performance

PDCE stock opened at $62.17 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.63.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 16.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares in the company, valued at $28,246,316.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $80,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,128 shares in the company, valued at $9,429,975.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $720,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,246,316.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,610 shares of company stock worth $3,521,211. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $357,703,000 after purchasing an additional 753,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 732.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,582 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $116,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,926 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after purchasing an additional 858,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,585,000 after purchasing an additional 50,504 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

