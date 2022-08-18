Michael G. Macaluso Sells 16,000 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $34.62.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 3,612.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

