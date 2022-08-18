Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.83.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

