AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.19.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
